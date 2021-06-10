Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) jump over 9.52% in a week: Is SUPV Giving A Buy Signal?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.74, with weekly volatility at 8.44% and ATR at 0.12. The SUPV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.53 and a $3.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.60% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.14 before closing at $2.30. Intraday shares traded counted 1.22 million, which was -123.09% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 548.38K. SUPV’s previous close was $2.22 while the outstanding shares total 91.34M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Grupo Supervielle S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $293.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SUPV were able to record 252.3 million as free cash flow during the 08/18/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 20.36 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 319.38 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/18/2021 quarter of the year, Grupo Supervielle S.A. recorded a total of 313.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/18/2021 quarter increasing by 34.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 149.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 163.48 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 91.34M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/18/2021 (0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SUPV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SUPV attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.95%.

1 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Grupo Supervielle S.A.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SUPV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $1.86.