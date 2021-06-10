Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) moved up 3.25% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.08, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 1.27. The GDOT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.82 and a $64.97 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.62 million, which was -22.33% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 508.13K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.375 before closing at $44.11. GDOT’s previous close was $43.76 while the outstanding shares total 53.65M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2005.00, and a growth ratio of 144.24.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Green Dot Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.28 billion total, with 3.99 billion as their total liabilities.

GDOT were able to record 70.2 million as free cash flow during the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.22 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 80.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/10/2021 quarter of the year, Green Dot Corporation recorded a total of 393.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/10/2021 quarter increasing by 27.75%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 393.49 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 359.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.65M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.48 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/10/2021 (0.60 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDOT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDOT attractive?

In related news, CAO/Operational CFO, Unruh Jess sold 3,317 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.20, for a total value of 133,350. As the sale deal closes, the Director, JACOBS WILLIAM I now sold 500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 20,055. Also, CAO/Operational CFO, Unruh Jess sold 3,317 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were price at an average price of 44.86 per share, with a total market value of 148,815. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, JACOBS WILLIAM I now holds 500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 22,910. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Green Dot Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDOT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $57.91.