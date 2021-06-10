CINF Stock: Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Is Still Worth a Bite

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) previous close was $123.41 while the outstanding shares total 161.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.41, and a growth ratio of 0.50. CINF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.84% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $120.56 before closing at $121.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was -2.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 722.61K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.30, with weekly volatility at 1.85% and ATR at 2.37. The CINF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $58.27 and a $124.37 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Cincinnati Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CINF were able to record 349.0 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 47.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 354.0 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CINF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CINF attractive?

In related news, Director, Schiff Charles Odell sold 10,100 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 119.82, for a total value of 1,210,207. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Debbink Dirk J now bought 383 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 35,083. Also, Director, Aaron Thomas J bought 2,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 79.68 per share, with a total market value of 199,206. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Debbink Dirk J now holds 500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 37,420. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cincinnati Financial Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CINF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $115.20.