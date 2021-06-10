Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has a beta of 2.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.24, with weekly volatility at 4.69% and ATR at 1.06. The CENX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.11 and a $19.60 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.53% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.92 before closing at $13.08. Intraday shares traded counted 1.15 million, which was 36.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.82M. CENX’s previous close was $13.15 while the outstanding shares total 90.10M.

Investors have identified the Aluminum company Century Aluminum Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CENX, the company has in raw cash 27.5 million on their books with 65.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 440.9 million total, with 364.3 million as their total liabilities.

CENX were able to record -57.2 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -56.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -49.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Century Aluminum Company recorded a total of 444.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 12.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 464.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -20.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 90.10M with the recently reported earning now reading -1.55 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.54 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CENX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CENX attractive?

In related news, EVP – Global Operations, Gudlaugsson Gunnar sold 5,473 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.74, for a total value of 97,091. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, BLESS MICHAEL A now sold 15,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 264,300. Also, President and CEO, BLESS MICHAEL A sold 35,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 16.40 per share, with a total market value of 574,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, BLESS MICHAEL A now holds 7,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 108,375. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Century Aluminum Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CENX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $19.50.