CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.80% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.68 before closing at $4.76. Intraday shares traded counted 1.91 million, which was 5.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.02M. CBAT’s previous close was $5.00 while the outstanding shares total 84.28M. The firm has a beta of 3.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.83, and a growth ratio of 0.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.70, with weekly volatility at 7.55% and ATR at 0.27. The CBAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.56 and a $11.40 high.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company CBAK Energy Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $425.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CBAT, the company has in raw cash 65.12 million on their books with 13.69 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 119.94 million total, with 89.26 million as their total liabilities.

CBAT were able to record -4.92 million as free cash flow during the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 60.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 0.76 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/17/2021 quarter of the year, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. recorded a total of 9.42 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 26.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/17/2021 quarter reducing by -63.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.58 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.84 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 84.28M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.35 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/17/2021.

Is the stock of CBAT attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 51.96%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CBAK Energy Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $2.00.