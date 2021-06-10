Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) has a beta of 2.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.30, with weekly volatility at 2.65% and ATR at 0.87. The CUK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.38 and a $27.31 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.46% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.39 before closing at $26.41. Intraday shares traded counted 1.14 million, which was 25.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.54M. CUK’s previous close was $26.80 while the outstanding shares total 1.09B.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Carnival Corporation & plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $34.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CUK, the company has in raw cash 9.67 billion on their books with 4.81 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.46 billion total, with 8.62 billion as their total liabilities.

CUK were able to record -3.28 billion as free cash flow during the 09/30/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 138.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.5 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/30/2021 quarter of the year, Carnival Corporation & plc recorded a total of 26.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18319.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/30/2021 quarter reducing by -34.62%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 535.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -509.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.09B with the recently reported earning now reading -1.80 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 09/30/2021 (-3.30 cents a share).

Is the stock of CUK attractive?

In related news, Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J sold 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 27.50, for a total value of 2,750,030. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now sold 450,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 12,326,445. Also, Director, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J sold 88,762 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 14. The shares were price at an average price of 28.07 per share, with a total market value of 2,491,310. Following this completion of acquisition, the Group CEO – Costa Crociere, Thamm Michael Olaf now holds 27,376 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 472,682.