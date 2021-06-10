Are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares fell to a low of $6.80 before closing at $6.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was 36.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 898.13K. OCSL’s previous close was $6.83 while the outstanding shares total 180.36M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.57, and a growth ratio of 1.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.70, with weekly volatility at 0.92% and ATR at 0.10. The OCSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.29 and a $6.86 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.15% on 06/09/21.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.23 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 94.77 million total, with 859.48 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation recorded a total of 41.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter increasing by 8.91%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.14 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 25.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 180.36M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.60 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCSL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.78, for a total value of 677,570. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now sold 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 671,610. Also, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 81,287 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 6.71 per share, with a total market value of 545,354. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now holds 13,900 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 93,230. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.92%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $7.33.