Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)?

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) shares fell to a low of $2.47 before closing at $2.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was -160.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 224.90K. SECO’s previous close was $2.49 while the outstanding shares total 70.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.46, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 0.07. The SECO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.18 and a $4.10 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.40% on 06/09/21.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company Secoo Holding Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $178.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SECO, the company has in raw cash 116.82 million on their books with 199.02 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 741.51 million total, with 445.17 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/09/2021 quarter of the year, Secoo Holding Limited recorded a total of 202.29 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -34.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/09/2021 quarter increasing by 8.6%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 168.34 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 33.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 70.65M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 09/09/2021 (0.16 cents a share).