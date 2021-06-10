Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)?

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.83, with weekly volatility at 4.45% and ATR at 7.22. The FIVN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $95.15 and a $201.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.61 million, which was 9.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 673.25K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.71% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $160.05 before closing at $162.04. FIVN’s previous close was $159.32 while the outstanding shares total 66.72M. The firm has a beta of 0.51.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Five9 Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 738.38 million total, with 113.68 million as their total liabilities.

FIVN were able to record 5.54 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -44.05 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 13.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Five9 Inc. recorded a total of 137.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 31.04% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 7.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 59.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 78.08 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 66.72M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FIVN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FIVN attractive?

In related news, EVP, Telco Services & GM EMEA, WELCH SCOTT sold 10,263 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 156.96, for a total value of 1,610,911. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Mansharamani Leena now sold 2,198 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 343,972. Also, Chief Financial Officer, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 3,388 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were price at an average price of 157.53 per share, with a total market value of 533,717. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Trollope Rowan M now holds 30,429 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 4,779,441. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

13 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Five9 Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FIVN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $206.63.