Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta of 2.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 632.43, and a growth ratio of 10.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.62, with weekly volatility at 8.60% and ATR at 5.11. The CELH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.61 and a $83.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.39% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $70.91 before closing at $72.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was 34.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.29M. CELH’s previous close was $72.45 while the outstanding shares total 72.52M.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company Celsius Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 112.22 million total, with 38.64 million as their total liabilities.

CELH were able to record -14.02 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -11.61 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -13.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Celsius Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 50.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter increasing by 28.72%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 29.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 20.58 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 72.52M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CELH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CELH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, DESANTIS CARL sold 159,054 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.71, for a total value of 4,884,548. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Milmoe William H. now sold 159,054 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 4,884,548. Also, Director, Milmoe William H. sold 300,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 31.89 per share, with a total market value of 9,567,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, DESANTIS CARL now holds 300,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 9,567,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Celsius Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CELH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $79.25.