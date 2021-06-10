Analyst’s Sets Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) New Target at $8.00: ACTG is Now On A Buy List

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has a beta of 0.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.23, and a growth ratio of 0.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.97, with weekly volatility at 9.31% and ATR at 0.35. The ACTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.06 and a $9.09 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.61% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.4801 before closing at $6.56. Intraday shares traded counted 1.04 million, which was -58.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 655.11K. ACTG’s previous close was $6.52 while the outstanding shares total 48.51M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Acacia Research Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $329.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 482.81 million total, with 137.98 million as their total liabilities.

ACTG were able to record -6.15 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -20.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Acacia Research Corporation recorded a total of 5.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 34.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 24.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.12 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 48.51M with the recently reported earning now reading -3.37 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (-0.57 cents a share).

Is the stock of ACTG attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Rosenstein Richard Jay sold 9,600 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.51, for a total value of 52,896. As the sale deal closes, the Chief IP Officer, Booth Marc W. now sold 4,573 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 26,137. Also, Chief IP Officer, Booth Marc W. sold 5,565 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 4.09 per share, with a total market value of 22,785. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief IP Officer, Booth Marc W. now holds 4,726 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 17,070. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Acacia Research Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $8.00.