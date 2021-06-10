Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) weekly volatility stands at 1.51%: What It Means

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares fell to a low of $260.31 before closing at $260.72. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was 20.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 692.61K. AMP’s previous close was $263.91 while the outstanding shares total 119.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.60, with weekly volatility at 1.51% and ATR at 5.04. The AMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $138.70 and a $269.29 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.21% on 06/09/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Ameriprise Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $30.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMP were able to record -1.02 billion as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.37 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1000.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Ameriprise Financial Inc. recorded a total of 3.35 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter increasing by 4.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.81 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 535.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 119.80M with the recently reported earning now reading 3.65 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (5.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 22.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMP attractive?

In related news, Pres Ins & Chief Strat Officer, Woerner John Robert sold 13,956 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 258.76, for a total value of 3,611,300. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Technology and CIO, Smyth Gerard P. now sold 970 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 251,853. Also, Executive VP and GC, THISSEN KAREN WILSON sold 1,560 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 259.85 per share, with a total market value of 405,366. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP and GC, THISSEN KAREN WILSON now holds 2,055 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 450,465. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ameriprise Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $277.00.