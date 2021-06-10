Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) moved down -0.76%: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) previous close was $299.62 while the outstanding shares total 221.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.22, and a growth ratio of 2.87. APD’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.76% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $297.21 before closing at $297.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 12.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 889.28K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.41, with weekly volatility at 1.34% and ATR at 4.67. The APD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $229.17 and a $327.89 high.

Investors have identified the Chemicals company Air Products and Chemicals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $65.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For APD, the company has in raw cash 5.79 billion on their books with 873.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.77 billion total, with 3.02 billion as their total liabilities.

APD were able to record 352.5 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 533.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.58 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. recorded a total of 2.5 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter increasing by 5.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.75 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 756.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 221.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (2.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APD attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.28%.

15 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Air Products and Chemicals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $317.00.