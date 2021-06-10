A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) jump over 5.45% in a week: Is ATEN Giving A Buy Signal?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.83, with weekly volatility at 2.28% and ATR at 0.23. The ATEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.13 and a $11.86 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was -6.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 634.81K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.58% on 06/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.11 before closing at $10.26. ATEN’s previous close was $10.10 while the outstanding shares total 76.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.46, and a growth ratio of 1.72.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company A10 Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $780.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 244.97 million total, with 99.02 million as their total liabilities.

ATEN were able to record 1.5 million as free cash flow during the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -7.58 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.27 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/29/2021 quarter of the year, A10 Networks Inc. recorded a total of 54.84 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 1.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/29/2021 quarter reducing by -14.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 12.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 42.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 76.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/29/2021 (0.06 cents a share).

Is the stock of ATEN attractive?

In related news, EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration, COCHRAN ROBERT D sold 2,627 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.82, for a total value of 23,170. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg, BRUENING MATTHEW P now sold 1,877 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 16,555. Also, EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration, COCHRAN ROBERT D sold 3,390 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 27. The shares were price at an average price of 9.63 per share, with a total market value of 32,646. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Legal & Corp Collaboration, COCHRAN ROBERT D now holds 2,295 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 22,652. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on A10 Networks Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $14.75.