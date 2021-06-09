Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.13, with weekly volatility at 3.33% and ATR at 0.80. The WES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.99 and a $22.24 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.48% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.32 before closing at $22.01. Intraday shares traded counted 1.05 million, which was 31.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.52M. WES’s previous close was $21.69 while the outstanding shares total 413.10M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Western Midstream Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WES, the company has in raw cash 56.38 million on their books with 7.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 611.16 million total, with 490.26 million as their total liabilities.

WES were able to record 201.77 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -388.55 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 261.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Western Midstream Partners LP recorded a total of 674.97 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter increasing by 4.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 382.64 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 292.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 413.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.44 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.44 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WES attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ sold 11,500,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.25, for a total value of 198,375,000. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now sold 11,500,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 198,375,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

10 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Western Midstream Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $23.73.