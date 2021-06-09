Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.28, with weekly volatility at 1.68% and ATR at 1.24. The ARES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $36.56 and a $59.17 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.83 million, which was 24.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.11M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.60% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $58.49 before closing at $59.12. ARES’s previous close was $57.62 while the outstanding shares total 149.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 47.99, and a growth ratio of 2.34.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Ares Management Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ARES were able to record -744.4 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 70.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -741.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Ares Management Corporation recorded a total of 658.39 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 97.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter increasing by 0.06%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 525.11 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 133.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 149.27M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.33 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (0.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARES attractive?

In related news, COO & CFO, McFerran Michael R sold 100,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.23, for a total value of 5,523,000. As the sale deal closes, the Head of Credit Group, deVeer R. Kipp now sold 126,787 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 6,925,106. Also, Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG, Rosenthal Bennett sold 4,025 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 52.06 per share, with a total market value of 209,542. Following this completion of acquisition, the Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG, Rosenthal Bennett now holds 45,013 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 2,351,578. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ares Management Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $63.75.