Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.15, with weekly volatility at 1.79% and ATR at 1.35. The VOYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.81 and a $70.68 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.99 million, which was 5.01% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.72% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $64.20 before closing at $65.48. VOYA’s previous close was $65.01 while the outstanding shares total 122.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.00, and a growth ratio of 0.25.

Investors have identified the Financial Conglomerates company Voya Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Voya Financial Inc. recorded a total of -1.96 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 186.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 213.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent -3.0 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.04 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 122.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 8.19 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (1.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VOYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VOYA attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Ferrara Nancy sold 3,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.25, for a total value of 195,741. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Ferrara Nancy now sold 3,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 194,596. Also, See Remarks, Ferrara Nancy sold 3,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 65.65 per share, with a total market value of 196,952. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, Lavallee Heather H. now holds 2,889 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 198,070. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

9 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Voya Financial Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VOYA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $75.09.