The Thing That Hid Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s Strength

Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.41, with weekly volatility at 2.73% and ATR at 1.10. The WERN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.15 and a $49.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.86 million, which was -50.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 568.60K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.75% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $45.28 before closing at $45.90. WERN’s previous close was $45.56 while the outstanding shares total 67.93M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.47, and a growth ratio of 1.31.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Werner Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 532.91 million total, with 307.76 million as their total liabilities.

WERN were able to record 53.31 million as free cash flow during the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 53.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 135.87 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/26/2021 quarter of the year, Werner Enterprises Inc. recorded a total of 616.45 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/26/2021 quarter reducing by -0.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 243.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 372.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.93M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.68 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/26/2021 (0.68 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WERN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WERN attractive?

In related news, Exec VP & Chief Admin Officer, SCHELBLE JIM S sold 6,110 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.28, for a total value of 288,887. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. Exec VP and COO, NORDLUND H MARTY now sold 19,113 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 764,520. Also, President, CEO & Vice Chairman, LEATHERS DEREK J sold 33,896 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 27. The shares were price at an average price of 47.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,593,078. Following this completion of acquisition, the Exec VP-Chief Commercial Offcr, CALLAHAN CRAIG T now holds 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 225,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

8 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Werner Enterprises Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WERN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $52.88.