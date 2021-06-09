Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is down -59.05% from 52 weeks low but Donâ€™t Get Your Hopes high

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.63, with weekly volatility at 2.34% and ATR at 4.27. The TTWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $125.78 and a $214.91 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was 31.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.29M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.31% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $184.37 before closing at $184.83. TTWO’s previous close was $184.26 while the outstanding shares total 115.10M. The firm has a beta of 0.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.37, and a growth ratio of 2.66.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.22 billion total, with 2.23 billion as their total liabilities.

TTWO were able to record 843.39 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 66.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 912.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. recorded a total of 839.43 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.4% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -2.56%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 279.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 559.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 115.10M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.91 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/05/2021 (1.66 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTWO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTWO attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, Emerson Daniel P sold 4,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 177.65, for a total value of 710,600. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Sheresky Michael now sold 196 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 35,488. Also, Chairman, CEO, ZELNICK STRAUSS sold 270,984 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 182.90 per share, with a total market value of 49,563,719. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Slatoff Karl now holds 270,984 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 49,563,719. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

15 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $219.74.