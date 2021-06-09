SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) previous close was $44.20 while the outstanding shares total 91.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.89. SAIL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.39% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.3277 before closing at $46.14. Intraday shares traded counted 0.95 million, which was 16.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.13M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.07, with weekly volatility at 3.64% and ATR at 1.92. The SAIL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.10 and a $64.19 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SAIL, the company has in raw cash 422.58 million on their books with 383.89 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 557.76 million total, with 586.5 million as their total liabilities.

SAIL were able to record -12.98 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -94.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -12.17 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 90.76 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 16.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/11/2021 quarter reducing by -13.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 24.35 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 66.41 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 91.68M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/11/2021 (-0.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAIL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAIL attractive?

In related news, Director, Melin Heidi M sold 3,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.97, for a total value of 137,910. As the sale deal closes, the President, Worldwide Field Ops, Mills Matt now sold 1,769 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 80,591. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Ream Jason sold 15,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 44.87 per share, with a total market value of 673,025. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and President, McClain Mark D. now holds 36,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,607,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

13 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAIL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $63.79.