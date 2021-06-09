Home  »  Companies   »  Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) moved down -24...

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) moved down -24.22% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.56, with weekly volatility at 9.82% and ATR at 0.33. The RCAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.54 and a $7.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.01 million, which was -616.73% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 141.35K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.92% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.45 before closing at $2.91. RCAT’s previous close was $2.60 while the outstanding shares total 26.23M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Red Cat Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $100.51 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of RCAT attractive?

In related news, Director, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR bought 7,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.81, for a total value of 19,660. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now bought 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 13,550. Also, Director, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR bought 1,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.01 per share, with a total market value of 3,010. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now holds 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 32,584. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 43.30%.

