Is LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Still Worth A Bite?

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has a beta of 1.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.13, with weekly volatility at 2.47% and ATR at 1.65. The RAMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.08 and a $87.38 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.16% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $49.82 before closing at $50.03. Intraday shares traded counted 1.07 million, which was -52.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 704.59K. RAMP’s previous close was $49.95 while the outstanding shares total 67.11M.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company LiveRamp Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 825.72 million total, with 165.25 million as their total liabilities.

RAMP were able to record -22.74 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -150.94 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -20.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 119.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/09/2021 quarter reducing by -0.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 37.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 81.62 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 67.11M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/09/2021 (-0.49 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RAMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RAMP attractive?

In related news, PRESIDENT AND CCO, Arra James F. sold 9,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.05, for a total value of 617,959. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KOKICH CLARK M now sold 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 347,400. Also, Director, TOMLIN DEBORA B sold 150 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 71.41 per share, with a total market value of 10,712. Following this completion of acquisition, the PRESIDENT AND CCO, Arra James F. now holds 9,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 727,422. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

9 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LiveRamp Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RAMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $74.58.