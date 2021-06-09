Is IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Still Worth A Bite?

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.79, with weekly volatility at 17.00% and ATR at 0.20. The IMAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.64 and a $2.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was -79.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 494.48K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -8.68% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.96 before closing at $2.00. IMAC’s previous close was $2.19 while the outstanding shares total 24.01M.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company IMAC Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $46.60 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 18.3 million total, with 6.6 million as their total liabilities.

IMAC were able to record -1.82 million as free cash flow during the 08/13/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.98 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/13/2021 quarter of the year, IMAC Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 3.06 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/13/2021 quarter reducing by -13.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.06 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.11 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.01M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/13/2021 (-0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IMAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IMAC attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Wallis Matthew C sold 400,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.60, for a total value of 640,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Pruitt Michael D now bought 750 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,230. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Ervin Jeffrey S bought 5,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were price at an average price of 0.78 per share, with a total market value of 3,906. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.70%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IMAC Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IMAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $3.80.