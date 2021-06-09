Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.38, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 0.36. The HTLD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.48 and a $22.75 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.87 million, which was -148.7% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 349.40K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.23% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.70 before closing at $17.81. HTLD’s previous close was $17.77 while the outstanding shares total 80.15M. The firm has a beta of 0.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.26, and a growth ratio of 1.52.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Heartland Express Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 226.67 million total, with 84.06 million as their total liabilities.

HTLD were able to record 25.68 million as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 34.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 35.43 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, Heartland Express Inc. recorded a total of 152.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter reducing by -2.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 95.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 56.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 80.15M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (0.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTLD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTLD attractive?

In related news, Director, Sullivan Michael John bought 1,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.80, for a total value of 17,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sullivan Michael John now bought 1,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 18,430. Also, Director, Sullivan Michael John bought 500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 18.71 per share, with a total market value of 9,355. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PRATT JAMES G now holds 10,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 188,120. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

0 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heartland Express Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTLD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $19.80.