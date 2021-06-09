FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is down -11.23% from 52 weeks low but Donâ€™t Get Your Hopes high

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.46, and a growth ratio of 1.62. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.94, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 1.57. The FORM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.37 and a $52.39 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.50% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.51 before closing at $33.60. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was -110.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 483.40K. FORM’s previous close was $33.77 while the outstanding shares total 77.60M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company FormFactor Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FORM, the company has in raw cash 176.41 million on their books with 9.26 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 498.11 million total, with 146.65 million as their total liabilities.

FORM were able to record 18.89 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -12.79 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 32.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, FormFactor Inc. recorded a total of 186.64 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -5.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 109.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 76.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 77.60M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FORM sounds very interesting.

In related news, CEO, SLESSOR MIKE sold 15,010 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 34.68, for a total value of 520,511. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Rhodes Sheri now sold 3,549 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 122,453. Also, Director, LINK RAYMOND A sold 3,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 34.49 per share, with a total market value of 120,711. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, SLESSOR MIKE now holds 25,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 853,576. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FormFactor Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FORM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $53.43.