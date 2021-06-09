Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) slip over -0.54% in a week: Is EBC Giving A Buy Signal?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) previous close was $21.98 while the outstanding shares total 172.05M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 63.48. EBC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.50% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.66 before closing at $22.09. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was 2.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.00M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.02, with weekly volatility at 1.75% and ATR at 0.47. The EBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.74 and a $23.03 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Eastern Bankshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

EBC were able to record 64.19 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -193.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 64.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 100.09 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 172.05M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EBC attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.82%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Eastern Bankshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $24.50.