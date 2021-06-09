Can Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Offer Investors Safety?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) previous close was $175.10 while the outstanding shares total 475.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.94, and a growth ratio of 3.75. ZTS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.57% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $173.13 before closing at $174.10. Intraday shares traded counted 0.95 million, which was 48.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.85M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.14, with weekly volatility at 1.47% and ATR at 3.06. The ZTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $130.40 and a $178.71 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Zoetis Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $82.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZTS, the company has in raw cash 3.6 billion on their books with 604.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6.79 billion total, with 2.07 billion as their total liabilities.

ZTS were able to record 323.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/19/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 400.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/19/2021 quarter of the year, Zoetis Inc. recorded a total of 1.87 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/19/2021 quarter increasing by 3.42%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 549.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.32 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 475.50M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.17 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/19/2021 (1.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZTS attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, PECK KRISTIN C sold 14,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 175.45, for a total value of 2,544,026. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Knupp Catherine A. now sold 8,283 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,450,850. Also, Executive Vice President, Lagano Roxanne sold 6,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 169.05 per share, with a total market value of 1,014,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Kelly Robert Edward now holds 2,053 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 358,659. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

13 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zoetis Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $191.27.