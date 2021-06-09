At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has a beta of 2.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.20, and a growth ratio of 0.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.58, with weekly volatility at 1.96% and ATR at 1.00. The HOME stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.47 and a $38.06 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.41% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $36.65 before closing at $37.10. Intraday shares traded counted 1.38 million, which was 23.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.79M. HOME’s previous close was $36.95 while the outstanding shares total 65.41M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company At Home Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HOME, the company has in raw cash 150.55 million on their books with 1.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 551.19 million total, with 384.54 million as their total liabilities.

HOME were able to record 58.51 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 24.71 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 77.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for At Home Group Inc. (HOME)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, At Home Group Inc. recorded a total of 537.08 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 64.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter reducing by -4.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 336.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 200.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 65.41M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.86 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (0.87 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HOME sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HOME attractive?

In related news, CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER, Stauffer Chad C sold 1,896 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 36.95, for a total value of 70,057. As the sale deal closes, the CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER, Stauffer Chad C now sold 223 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 8,371. Also, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, Knudson Jeffrey R sold 22,871 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were price at an average price of 35.00 per share, with a total market value of 800,485. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, McLeod Norman E now holds 696 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 18,681. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on At Home Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HOME stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $35.75.