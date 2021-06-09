Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares fell to a low of $5.63 before closing at $5.98. Intraday shares traded counted 1.85 million, which was -131.71% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 797.21K. UONEK’s previous close was $6.45 while the outstanding shares total 48.46M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.16, with weekly volatility at 14.61% and ATR at 0.58. The UONEK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.80 and a $6.84 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.29% on 06/08/21.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company Urban One Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $358.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UONEK, the company has in raw cash 57.29 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 203.89 million total, with 77.97 million as their total liabilities.

UONEK were able to record 13.49 million as free cash flow during the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -16.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/05/2021 quarter of the year, Urban One Inc. recorded a total of 91.44 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/05/2021 quarter reducing by -24.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 25.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 66.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 48.46M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/05/2021.

Is the stock of UONEK attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.