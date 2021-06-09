ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Gain 49.99% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) previous close was $63.00 while the outstanding shares total 25.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.44, and a growth ratio of 0.83. ARCB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.59% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.96 before closing at $64.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.98 million, which was -253.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 277.73K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.81, with weekly volatility at 7.87% and ATR at 4.37. The ARCB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.18 and a $93.96 high.

Investors have identified the Trucking company ArcBest Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ARCB, the company has in raw cash 301.54 million on their books with 66.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 768.72 million total, with 500.74 million as their total liabilities.

ARCB were able to record 7.24 million as free cash flow during the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.41 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 22.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, ArcBest Corporation recorded a total of 829.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.41% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 1.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 797.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 32.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 25.45M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.92 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (1.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARCB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARCB attractive?

In related news, Pres, Asl Log, Chf Yld Off, Loe Daniel E sold 8,696 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.92, for a total value of 703,690. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GORMAN STEPHEN E now sold 7,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 600,121. Also, VP – Gen Counsel & Corp Sec, Johns Michael R sold 6,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 78.56 per share, with a total market value of 471,374. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SPINNER STEVEN now holds 12,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 921,576. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ArcBest Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARCB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $92.22.