Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.67% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.47 before closing at $16.61. Intraday shares traded counted 1.22 million, which was -34.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 909.73K. ARI’s previous close was $16.50 while the outstanding shares total 139.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.66, and a growth ratio of 195.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.87, with weekly volatility at 2.03% and ATR at 0.35. The ARI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.32 and a $16.55 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. recorded a total of 71.15 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 9.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 16.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 54.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 139.81M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARI attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, ROTHSTEIN STUART sold 43,774 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.64, for a total value of 728,189. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, ROTHSTEIN STUART now sold 29,283 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 483,433. Also, President & CEO, ROTHSTEIN STUART sold 12,509 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 15.62 per share, with a total market value of 195,356. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, ROTHSTEIN STUART now holds 40,750 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 632,391. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $15.75.