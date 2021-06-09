1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) moved down -9.41% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares fell to a low of $34.31 before closing at $34.81. Intraday shares traded counted 2.73 million, which was -139.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. ONEM’s previous close was $34.90 while the outstanding shares total 136.52M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.47, with weekly volatility at 5.27% and ATR at 2.03. The ONEM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.40 and a $59.82 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.26% on 06/08/21.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company 1Life Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 790.66 million total, with 143.09 million as their total liabilities.

ONEM were able to record 7.28 million as free cash flow during the 08/18/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 289.75 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 22.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/18/2021 quarter of the year, 1Life Healthcare Inc. recorded a total of 121.35 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 35.1% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/18/2021 quarter reducing by -0.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 70.09 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 51.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 136.52M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.29 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/18/2021 (-0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ONEM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ONEM attractive?

In related news, Director, Kennedy David P sold 2,778 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.00, for a total value of 105,564. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel and Secretary, Mango Lisa A now sold 1,915 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 80,716. Also, General Counsel and Secretary, Mango Lisa A sold 687 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 23. The shares were price at an average price of 42.01 per share, with a total market value of 28,860. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel and Secretary, Mango Lisa A now holds 1,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 63,062. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

11 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on 1Life Healthcare Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ONEM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $50.25.