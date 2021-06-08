Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.74, with weekly volatility at 14.14% and ATR at 0.48. The UXIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.72 and a $4.86 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.60% on 06/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.41 before closing at $4.80. Intraday shares traded counted 9.4 million, which was 51.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.20M. UXIN’s previous close was $4.34 while the outstanding shares total 369.95M.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Uxin Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UXIN, the company has in raw cash 51.09 million on their books with 7.98 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 158.1 million total, with 188.88 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Uxin Limited (UXIN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 06/14/2021 quarter of the year, Uxin Limited recorded a total of 49.48 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -31.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 06/14/2021 quarter increasing by 77.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 48.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.46 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 369.95M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 06/14/2021 (-0.12 cents a share).

Is the stock of UXIN attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.12%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Uxin Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UXIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.75.