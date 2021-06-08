Is Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Still Worth A Bite?

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.43, with weekly volatility at 10.26% and ATR at 0.15. The NYMX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.42 and a $4.79 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.98 million, which was -942.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 285.82K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.47% on 06/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.68 before closing at $1.90. NYMX’s previous close was $1.72 while the outstanding shares total 77.97M. The firm has a beta of 1.52.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $135.66 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.06 million total, with 1.13 million as their total liabilities.

NYMX were able to record -2.67 million as free cash flow during the 08/09/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.73 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -2.67 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of NYMX attractive?

In related news, Director, Robinson James George bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.08, for a total value of 56,215. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Robinson James George now bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,058. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.50%.