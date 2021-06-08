Is NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Worth A Bite? NGL 200 SMA stands at -17.86%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.46, with weekly volatility at 12.12% and ATR at 0.19. The NGL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.87 and a $7.44 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.61 million, which was -52.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.36M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.97% on 06/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.27 before closing at $2.31. NGL’s previous close was $2.51 while the outstanding shares total 129.39M. The firm has a beta of 2.91.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company NGL Energy Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $372.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NGL, the company has in raw cash 4.83 million on their books with 2.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.01 billion total, with 910.8 million as their total liabilities.

NGL were able to record 117.19 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -17.88 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 303.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, NGL Energy Partners LP recorded a total of 1.75 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 16.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.57 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 179.43 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 129.39M with the recently reported earning now reading -1.97 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (-0.50 cents a share).

Is the stock of NGL attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NGL Energy Partners LP. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NGL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.60.