Is New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Still Worth A Bite?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.48, with weekly volatility at 1.37% and ATR at 0.21. The NRZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.38 and a $11.48 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.48% on 06/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.81 before closing at $10.97. Intraday shares traded counted 7.74 million, which was -23.66% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.26M. NRZ’s previous close was $10.81 while the outstanding shares total 414.80M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company New Residential Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/03/2021 quarter of the year, New Residential Investment Corp. recorded a total of 767.28 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 85.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/03/2021 quarter increasing by 86.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 248.78 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 518.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 414.80M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.67 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/03/2021 (0.34 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NRZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NRZ attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO & President, Nierenberg Michael bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.10, for a total value of 1,010,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Tyson Alan L. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 77,184. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

9 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New Residential Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NRZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.30.