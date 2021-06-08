Is Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Still Worth A Bite?

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares fell to a low of $6.30 before closing at $6.95. Intraday shares traded counted 1.78 million, which was -127.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 785.13K. LGVN’s previous close was $6.74 while the outstanding shares total 17.49M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.76, with weekly volatility at 11.37% and ATR at 0.49. The LGVN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.15 and a $12.48 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.12% on 06/07/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Longeveron Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $128.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LGVN, the company has in raw cash 24.46 million on their books with 4000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25.3 million total, with 2.78 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of LGVN attractive?

In related news, Director, Soffer Donald M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.00, for a total value of 1,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Soffer Rock now bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 805.