VG Stock: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Is Still Worth a Bite

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.72, with weekly volatility at 2.38% and ATR at 0.46. The VG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.93 and a $15.72 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.83 million, which was 39.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.01M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.66% on 06/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.60 before closing at $13.64. VG’s previous close was $13.87 while the outstanding shares total 249.64M. The firm has a beta of 0.71.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Vonage Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 223.44 million total, with 256.62 million as their total liabilities.

VG were able to record 44.77 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 8.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 47.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Vonage Holdings Corp. recorded a total of 332.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 2.89%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 323.97 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 8.93 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 249.64M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.31 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VG attractive?

In related news, Director, Citron Jeffrey A sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.50, for a total value of 160,725. As the sale deal closes, the President, JAVAID OMAR MUHAMMAD now sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,118,790. Also, Director, Citron Jeffrey A sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 15.04 per share, with a total market value of 4,512,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Citron Jeffrey A now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.30%.

7 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vonage Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.58.