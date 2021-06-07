Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) move up 0.27% this morning: SB Price Rally Looks Real

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) previous close was $3.67 while the outstanding shares total 103.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 60.33, and a growth ratio of 4.31. SB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.27% on 06/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.50 before closing at $3.68. Intraday shares traded counted 2.36 million, which was -50.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.57M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.71, with weekly volatility at 5.26% and ATR at 0.31. The SB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.82 and a $4.46 high.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Safe Bulkers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $391.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SB, the company has in raw cash 112.79 million on their books with 88.18 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 149.16 million total, with 121.01 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, Safe Bulkers Inc. recorded a total of 62.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 26.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter increasing by 16.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 22.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 40.25 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 103.36M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SB attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 67.90%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Safe Bulkers Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.70.