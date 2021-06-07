Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) price jumped close to $5.74 early on Friday: What’s Next?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.14% on 06/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.66 before closing at $5.74. Intraday shares traded counted 4.13 million, which was -104.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.02M. KNDI’s previous close was $5.62 while the outstanding shares total 75.38M. The firm has a beta of 2.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.96, with weekly volatility at 6.05% and ATR at 0.33. The KNDI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.90 and a $17.45 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Kandi Technologies Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $423.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 322.36 million total, with 78.26 million as their total liabilities.

KNDI were able to record -11.88 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. recorded a total of 15.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 60.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -102.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.62 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.35 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 75.38M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/12/2021 (-0.08 cents a share).

Is the stock of KNDI attractive?

In related news, Director, Wang Lin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.00, for a total value of 15,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Yu Henry now sold 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,849. Also, Director, Sun Chenming sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 11.02 per share, with a total market value of 143,260. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.