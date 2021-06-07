Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX:MCF) shares fell to a low of $5.27 before closing at $5.39. Intraday shares traded counted 1.66 million, which was -63.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. MCF’s previous close was $5.54 while the outstanding shares total 155.61M. The firm has a beta of 2.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.95, with weekly volatility at 7.92% and ATR at 0.33. The MCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.09 and a $5.64 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.71% on 06/04/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Contango Oil & Gas Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 62.63 million total, with 122.75 million as their total liabilities.

MCF were able to record -88.68 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.21 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 30.74 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Contango Oil & Gas Company recorded a total of 59.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 42.33% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 51.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 27.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 32.47 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 155.61M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (-0.01 cents a share).

Is the stock of MCF attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Contango Oil & Gas Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.