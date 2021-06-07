Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.36, with weekly volatility at 5.69% and ATR at 0.77. The BFLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.20 and a $29.13 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.84 million, which was 37.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.96M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.66% on 06/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.68 before closing at $13.26. BFLY’s previous close was $12.67 while the outstanding shares total 105.92M.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Butterfly Network Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.42 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.6 million total, with 52000.0 as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BFLY attractive?

In related news, Director, ROBBINS LARRY bought 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.10, for a total value of 442,798. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ROBBINS LARRY now bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,663,995. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

0 out of 0 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Butterfly Network Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BFLY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.