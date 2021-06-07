Are Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Prospects Worsening?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares fell to a low of $1.82 before closing at $1.88. Intraday shares traded counted 1.56 million, which was 85.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.76M. YVR’s previous close was $1.87 while the outstanding shares total 14.33M. The firm has a beta of 0.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.12, with weekly volatility at 11.49% and ATR at 0.20. The YVR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.27 and a $7.50 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.53% on 06/04/21.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company Liquid Media Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $24.20 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For YVR, the company has in raw cash 0.53 million on their books with 0.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.09 million total, with 1.83 million as their total liabilities.

YVR were able to record -4.61 million as free cash flow during the 10/18/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 10/18/2021 quarter of the year, Liquid Media Group Ltd. recorded a total of -0.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 138.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 10/18/2021 quarter increasing by 102.53%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 68000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -0.27 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 14.33M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 10/18/2021.

Is the stock of YVR attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.60%.