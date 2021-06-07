Are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) previous close was $40.78 while the outstanding shares total 62.58M. The firm has a beta of 1.93. ANF’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.09% on 06/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.34 before closing at $39.52. Intraday shares traded counted 2.23 million, which was -34.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.66M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.05, with weekly volatility at 5.11% and ATR at 2.22. The ANF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.30 and a $44.49 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.66 billion total, with 959.4 million as their total liabilities.

ANF were able to record 303.01 million as free cash flow during the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 431.89 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 404.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/02/2021 quarter of the year, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. recorded a total of 1.12 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/02/2021 quarter increasing by 26.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 443.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 679.02 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.58M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.36 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/02/2021 (0.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANF attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Horowitz Fran sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 2,040,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PERRIN CHARLES R now sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,182,656. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Horowitz Fran sold 243,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 29. The shares were price at an average price of 37.83 per share, with a total market value of 9,191,560. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Coulter Suzanne M now holds 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,104. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

5 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $49.11.