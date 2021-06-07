Analyst’s Sets Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) New Target at $63.06: CAH is Now On A Buy List

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.79, with weekly volatility at 1.31% and ATR at 1.24. The CAH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.65 and a $62.96 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.79 million, which was 13.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.37% on 06/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.22 before closing at $56.56. CAH’s previous close was $56.35 while the outstanding shares total 292.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.46, and a growth ratio of 2.12.

Investors have identified the Medical Distribution company Cardinal Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CAH, the company has in raw cash 3.5 billion on their books with 16.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 30.36 billion total, with 25.32 billion as their total liabilities.

CAH were able to record 1.49 billion as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 728.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.76 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Cardinal Health Inc. recorded a total of 39.27 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.3% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -5.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 37.46 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.81 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 292.00M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (1.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAH attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal/Compliance Officer, Mayer Jessica L sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.53, for a total value of 180,355. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, English Patricia M now sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 171,066. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.17%.

6 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cardinal Health Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.06.