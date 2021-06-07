American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is down -67.78% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.11, with weekly volatility at 1.24% and ATR at 4.18. The AMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $197.50 and a $272.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.78 million, which was 15.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.11M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.73% on 06/04/21. The shares fell to a low of $263.05 before closing at $265.28. AMT’s previous close was $263.35 while the outstanding shares total 444.49M. The firm has a beta of 0.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 61.62, and a growth ratio of 3.43.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company American Tower Corporation (REIT) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $117.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AMT were able to record 767.9 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 131.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.09 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, American Tower Corporation (REIT) recorded a total of 2.16 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 1.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.33 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 828.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 444.49M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.45 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (2.46 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMT attractive?

In related news, EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Smith Rodney M sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 256.64, for a total value of 284,357. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Smith Rodney M now sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 384,476. Also, EVP, CFO & Treasurer, Smith Rodney M sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 10. The shares were price at an average price of 249.11 per share, with a total market value of 4,647,575. Following this completion of acquisition, the Spl. Adv. to CEO & Chm. APAC, Sharma Amit now holds 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,007,715. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

16 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Tower Corporation (REIT). 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $280.05.