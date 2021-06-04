Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) shares fell to a low of $62.01 before closing at $62.50. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 17.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 536.79K. DAC’s previous close was $64.98 while the outstanding shares total 20.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.58, and a growth ratio of 3.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.76, with weekly volatility at 4.52% and ATR at 3.70. The DAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.33 and a $68.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.82% on 06/03/21.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Danaos Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DAC, the company has in raw cash 68.1 million on their books with 111.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 196.8 million total, with 190.62 million as their total liabilities.

DAC were able to record 87.02 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 296.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 88.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Danaos Corporation (DAC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, Danaos Corporation recorded a total of 132.12 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.62% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter increasing by 9.44%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 35.31 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 96.81 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 20.29M with the recently reported earning now reading 14.62 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (2.63 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DAC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DAC attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 58.70%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Danaos Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.75.