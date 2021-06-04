Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.36, with weekly volatility at 1.64% and ATR at 1.18. The AGO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.45 and a $52.28 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.49 million, which was 17.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 587.46K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.46% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $47.19 before closing at $47.40. AGO’s previous close was $48.10 while the outstanding shares total 76.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.31, and a growth ratio of 3.10.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company Assured Guaranty Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Assured Guaranty Ltd. recorded a total of 177.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 45.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter reducing by -114.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 150.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 76.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.82 cents a share).

Is the stock of AGO attractive?

In related news, Chief Surveillance Officer, Brewer Russell B. II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.00, for a total value of 53,627. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Surveillance Officer, Brewer Russell B. II now sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 886,373. Also, Chief Risk Officer, Albert Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were price at an average price of 46.16 per share, with a total market value of 2,308,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President/CEO/Deputy Chairman, FREDERICO DOMINIC now holds 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,220,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Assured Guaranty Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $57.33.