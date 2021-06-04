VIH Stock: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Is Still Worth a Bite

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) shares fell to a low of $10.14 before closing at $10.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 15.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 543.14K. VIH’s previous close was $10.21 while the outstanding shares total 25.92M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.05, with weekly volatility at 1.78% and ATR at 0.30. The VIH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.60 and a $22.56 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.10% on 06/03/21.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $266.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.24 million total, with 3.11 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of VIH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.65, for a total value of 10,504. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC now bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,006. Also, 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 28. The shares were price at an average price of 14.11 per share, with a total market value of 40,355. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Alpine Global Management, LLC now holds 259,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,648,893. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.80%.