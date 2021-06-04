The Futility of NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Fundamentals

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.63% on 06/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.8603 before closing at $1.00. Intraday shares traded counted 1.89 million, which was -20.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.57M. NAOV’s previous close was $0.86 while the outstanding shares total 24.17M. The firm has a beta of -0.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.41, with weekly volatility at 7.43% and ATR at 0.07. The NAOV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.54 and a $3.50 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company NanoVibronix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $24.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.36 million total, with 0.88 million as their total liabilities.

NAOV were able to record -0.96 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 0.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, NanoVibronix Inc. recorded a total of 0.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -10.68% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 09/01/2021 quarter increasing by 12.62%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 77000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 24.17M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 09/01/2021.

Is the stock of NAOV attractive?

In related news, Director, FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.79, for a total value of 7,887. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.15%.